News at a Glance



COVID-19: United States Records Over 2,400 Deaths In 24 Hours (Pics) Kevid - 2,474 people died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in the US.As of early Wednesday morning, 45,435 Americans have now been killed by coronavirus since the pandemic began ravaging the country last month. See some Exclusive photos below...Pictured: ...



News Credibility Score: 21%