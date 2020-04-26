

News at a Glance



#COVID-19 Updates: Primate Ayodele Urges Nigerians To Pray For Atiku’s Son iExclusive News - The servant of God and the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has urged Nigerians to hold fervent prayers for the recovery of Atiku Abubakar’s son who is now the longest carrier of Covid-19 in Nigeria. Primate Ayodele ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



