News at a Glance



COVID-19 Vaccine: WHO, Nigerian govt told not to bring trial drugs into Kano See Naija - A Kano-based group, Kungiyar Matasan Kano Advocacy Organisation, has kicked against the proposal to try the COVID-19 vaccine in the State. The Federal Government had on Monday announced that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos, Ogun, Kaduna, ...



News Credibility Score: 21%