Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


COVID-19: We recorded 80 cases within one week – Akeredolu
News photo Phenomenal  - Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Monday disclosed that the state recorded 80 new positive cases of COVID-19 within one week and a total of 18 deaths so far Akeredolu made this known in Akure during a press briefing at the Government House.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

COVID-19: Ondo records 80 new cases in one week ― Akeredolu Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online COVID-19: Ondo records 80 new cases in one week ― Akeredolu Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Monday, disclosed that the state has recorded about 80 new cases of coronavirus in the state in the last seven days.
COVID-19: We”ll not risk Ondo residents’ lives for money making, says Akeredolu Champion Newspapers:
DAMISI OJO ,Akure Following the soaring records of COVID 19 confirmed cases and mortality rate emanating from community transmission, the State government has warned that it would not fold its arms and allow some traders put the state at risk in the ...
Coronavirus: Gov. Akeredolu cries out as Ondo records 80 cases in seven days Ogene African:
ONDO, Nigeria – With the COVID-19 pandemic spreading rapidly in Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Monday, tagged the development as a state of emergency.


   More Picks
1 Woman, 23 Guys Paraded By Police Headquarters For Yahoo Yahoo - Olu Famous, 1 hour ago
2 Court grant unconditional release of CUPP Spokesman - People's Daily, 2 hours ago
3 APC Governors Back Ajimobi-Led NWC - - Gist Punch, 10 hours ago
4 Heavily pregnant Nigerian woman cries out after she was trafficked to Lebanon and locked up in an office building - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Obaseki: From Fry Pan To Fire? Offered PDP N6 Billion For Ticket - Gist Punch, 10 hours ago
6 8 revived companies generate 10, 000 jobs in Taraba – CEO - Blueprint, 10 hours ago
7 These Four Reality TV Shows Prove It’s Possible to Find True Love Anywhere - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 12 hours ago
8 Former Edo Speaker dumps APC - Politics Nigeria, 12 hours ago
9 Ize-Iyamu promises speedy reconciliation - Newzandar News, 13 hours ago
10 Sinach Celebrates Lookalike Mum On Her Birthday (Photos) - The Dabigal Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info