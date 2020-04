News at a Glance



COVID-19: World may never return to normal, resurgence likely – US Diseases Institute Velox News - The United States National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says the world may never return to the “normal” known before the COVID-19 outbreak. The Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said this at a press briefing on the global pandemic.



