COVID-19 cases hit 31, Lagos, Kwara declare workers’ holiday
The Rainbow News Online  - The number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria has picked pace rising from 22 on Saturday to 31 on Sunday stoking greater concerns by the government and people of Nigeria. According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, the cases included 22 in Lagos ...

6 hours ago
1 ‘The whole of Buhari’s media team needs to be replaced over his Covik One Nine gaffe’ – Uche Jombo - Unknown Source, 4 hours ago
2 SERAP tasks Buhari on tracking N1.3trn spending on COVID-19 - Champion Newspapers, 4 hours ago
3 Coronavirus: India locks down New Delhi, 74 other districts - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
4 Gunmen Kidnap Two Nigerian Players - NPO Reports, 4 hours ago
5 #COVID19: Aisha Buhari reacts as Atiku’s son tests positive - Gist Reel, 4 hours ago
6 Zamfara: APC accuses PDP of intimidating, undermining Supreme Court - Unknown Source, 4 hours ago
7 Address rumours surrounding Osinbajo, Bakare tells Presidency - Ladun Liadi Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: Buhari Finally Addresses Nigerians - NPO Reports, 4 hours ago
9 Nigerians Knock Abia Governor Over Coronavirus Comment - NPO Reports, 4 hours ago
10 Obaseki, Oshiomhole set to end rift – Gov’s aide - Unknown Source, 4 hours ago
