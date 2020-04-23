

News at a Glance



COVID-19 death toll hits 31 as Nigeria nears 1000 cases MetroStar Nigeria - Nigeria inched towards the 1000 cases on Thursday night, with the discovery of 108 new COVID-19 patients in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory. Lagos took the lead with 78 cases followed by FCT with 14 and Ogun with five, according to ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



