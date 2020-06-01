Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


COVID-19 deaths: Nigeria among top list as African cases continue to rise
Nigerian Eye  - Africa has recorded over 4,000 deaths due to complications arising from COVID-19 (coronavirus).According to the latest number released by the World Health Organization, WHO, regional office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, there are 4,149 deaths ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Cross dresser, Jay Boogie celebrates new month in hot bikini Photos - FL Vibe, 1 hour ago
2 Court stops party from joing in petition against deputy gov - Velox News, 1 hour ago
3 Makinde inaugurates mega plaza, promises to boost Oyo economy - NNN, 1 hour ago
4 NIPOST Fights FIRS over exclusive right to Stamp Duty collection - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
5 Coronavirus: Governor Yahaya Bello Orders Lockdown In Kogi - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
6 Uphold Maryam Sanda’s death sentence, police urge appeal court - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
7 Billionaire, Alabh George Turnah Arrested - Ofofo, 2 hours ago
8 John Boyega Drags Trolls Who Derail Conversation About Police Brutality - Olisa TV, 2 hours ago
9 Police arrest 2 persons over death of three in Oyo - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
10 COVID-19 deaths: Nigeria among top list as African cases continue to rise - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info