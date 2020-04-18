Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19 funds: Peter Obi sends message to Buhari govt
Velox News  - The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general elections, Peter Obi has demanded accountability from the Federal Government and agencies in handling the COVID-19 funds.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Naija Loaded:
I went to bed drunk and woke up to find the King of Iwo on top of me Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi has asked for transparency from the...
Information Nigeria:
Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi has asked for transparency from the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration over funds meant to combat Coronavirus pandemic.


