

News at a Glance



COVID-19 has confirmed Nigeria is not a federation – Nnamdi Kanu Velox News - Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has blasted the government of Nigeria for its poor handling of the novel Coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19. The IPOB leader wondered why a country as Nigeria with over 200 million ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



