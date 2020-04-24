

COVID-19 lockdown: FCT minister extends market opening hours The News Guru - The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammed Bello has approved the extension of business hours for Markets in Abuja to operate from 8a.m. to 3p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Bello in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, explained that the directive which ...



