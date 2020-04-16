

News at a Glance



COVID-19 lockdown: Oyo OPC reads riot act to criminals Vanguard News - By Adeola Badru The Oyo State chapter of the Oodua peoples Congress (OPC), Gani Adams faction, has come out in a clear terms to condemn the activities of criminals that wanted to take advantage of the lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic to ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



