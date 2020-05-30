Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


COVID-19 mortality rises to 50 in Lagos
The Guardian  - The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says three another COVID-19 related deaths were recorded, increasing the infection mortality in the state to 50.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Bayelsa: APC divided ahead of senatorial bye-elections? - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
2 Like prodigal son! Gov. Ortom’s Ex-Aide, Utaan begs for forgiveness - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
3 Oronsaye report: Massive job loss looms across MDAs - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
4 How we staged Miss Teen Pageant on Facebook - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
5 ‘Consequences will be more for disadvantaged children’ - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
6 COVID-19 hits 9855 in Nigeria - Champion Newspapers, 2 hours ago
7 Nigeria Records 553 New Covid-19 Cases, Highest in 24hrs - Prompt News, 2 hours ago
8 BUHARI LOSES NEPHEW - Abuja Reporters, 2 hours ago
9 Buhari Will Sign Peace Corps Bill - Slayminded, 3 hours ago
10 The Biafra Declaration By Ojukwu - And How The Civil War Ended - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info