News at a Glance



COVID-19 outbreak cases in Nigeria hits 30, as NCDC confirms 3 new cases NNN - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has said that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak cases in Nigeria have increased to 30, just as it confirmed three new cases in Lagos State. The Director-General of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, disclosed ...



News Credibility Score: 61%