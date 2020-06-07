

COVID-19 patient escapes from Imo, arrested in Ondo Ripples - The Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, said on Sunday a fleeing CoVID-19 patient had been arrested by the state Task Force on COVID-19. Adegbenro, who disclosed this to journalists in Akure, said the patient was arrested by the ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



