

News at a Glance



COVID-19 survivor reveals the effect garlic, ginger and lemon concoction had on her Linda Ikeji Blog - A Nigerian woman who recovered from COVID-19 has told of the effect garlic, ginger, lemon, and tumeric concoction had on her. The survivor shared what it was like fighting the deadly virus after spending two weeks in the hospital.



News Credibility Score: 95%



