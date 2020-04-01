

News at a Glance



COVID-19 treatment vaccine undergoing clinical trial in US, ready soon, says Iwu Champion Newspapers - A cheery news and relief has come from an expert and professor of Pharmacognosy that the drug for the treatment of coronavirus will soon be ready. “It will be ready as soon as the testing of the vaccine is complete,’’ Prof. Maurice Iwu, the Chairman ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



