News at a Glance



COVID-19 won’t disappear completely –Pastor Adeboye Nigerian Eye - The General Overseer, The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday, said COVID-19 would not be completely phased out from the earth.The clergyman spoke during a sermon titled, ‘Seven ways to deal with a mountain,’ delivered on ...



News Credibility Score: 41%