COVID-19: FCTA seals Jabi Lake Mall for hosting Naira Marley’s concert Vanguard News - By Omeiza Ajayi ABUJA: The Federal Capital Territory FCT Ministerial Enforcement Task team on COVID -19 Restrictions has sealed up the Jabi Lake Mall indefinitely for violating the Presidential Task Force’s directives on the ban on public gatherings.



