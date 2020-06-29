Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu unveils COWLSO’s 5,000 transistor radios to improve learning
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu unveils COWLSO’s 5,000 transistor radios to improve learning Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has unveiled 5,000 transistor radios, 5,000 face masks and cash donation by the Committee of Wives of Lagos ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Sanwo-Olu unveils COWLSO’s 5,000 transistor radios to improve access to learning Encomium Magazine:
…Says Innovation Critical To Address Challenges Thrown Up By Covid-19 …Radio Station Solely Dedicated To Education Underway – Commissioner …
Lagos officials’ wives donate 5,000 transistor radios to improve access to learning NNN:
R-L: Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chairman, Teaching Service Commission, Mrs Olabisi Ariyo; Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo; Lagos State First Lady, Dr. (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Wife of Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluremi ...
COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu unveils COWLSO’s 5,000 radios to ease learning Champion Newspapers:
IBRAHIM QUADRI As a result of the challenges affecting learning due  to COVID-19, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday unveiled 5,000 transistor radios, 5,000 face masks and cash donation by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State ...
Lagos Officials’ Wives Donate 5,000 Transistors Radio, Cash To Improve Education Access Inside Business Online:
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday unveiled 5,000 transistor radios, 5,000 face masks and cash donation by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) to improve access to educational contents by pupils and students in ...
Wives of Lagos Government officials donate transistor radios to students (photos) NNX:
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has unveiled 5,000 transistor radios, 5,000 face masks, and cash donation by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) to improve access to educational contents by pupils and students, ...


   More Picks
1 ‘Tow the path of honour, resign honourably from office’ – PDP tells Akeredolu’s Deputy, Ajayi - Ogene African, 3 hours ago
2 13 Year Old Girl Impregnated By 10 Year Old Boy Rushed To Hospital Due To Birth Complications - Olajide TV, 3 hours ago
3 Hushpuppi A Baby Fraudster, The Daddies Of Fraud Are Presidents, Governors, Lawmakers And Ministers -Sowore - Gidi Feed, 3 hours ago
4 Bola Tinubu’s Revelation - Ofofo, 3 hours ago
5 DOPE or TRASH? Soccer Legend, Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off His New Hairstyle (See Photo) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
6 Panic As Convoy Of Nigeria’s Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Kills Man In Katsina - GQ Buzz, 5 hours ago
7 Davido Buys Imade Adeleke A Gift As She Graduates From Kindergarten To Nursery Class (photos) - Online Nigeria, 6 hours ago
8 Toyin Abraham Bags Ambassadorial Deal With Real Estate Company (Photos) - Naija Diary, 7 hours ago
9 Davido has not called me back, Jude Okoye lied about so many things, Cynthia Morgan - Within Nigeria, 8 hours ago
10 India Bans Nearly 60 Chinese Apps, Including Popular Apps Such as TikTok and WeChat - Innovation Village, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info