#COVID19 Update: Cases in Nigeria Increases to 174 NTA - National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that Twenty-three (23) new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State As at 08:00 pm 1st April 2020.



News Credibility Score: 92%



