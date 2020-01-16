Post News
|
Popular
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
C&S pastor convicted of multiple count rape with wife’s Help
Vanguard News
- A Cherubim and Seraphim Nigerian pastor based in the UK, Michael Oluronbi, who sexually abused children and adults for over 20 years, has been convicted of raping members of his congregation.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
An evangelical pastor is facing jail for abusing abuse children and adults in his congregation...
The Herald:
Pastor Michael Oluronbi has been convicted after he was found guilty of raping children and adults with the consent of his wife.
PM News:
Michael Oluronbi, a Cherubim and Seraphim pastor based in Birmingham, in the UK was convicted Tuesday of 24 counts of child sexual abuse and rapes.
My Celebrity & I:
A Pastor, 60, is found guilty of multiple rapes against children and adults in his congregation over 20 years with...
KOKO TV Nigeria:
A Nigerian pastor is facing jail for abusing abuse children and adults in his congregation for over 20 years, with help from his wife.
News Break:
Michael Oluronbi, a UK-based Nigerian pastor, who was recently convicted of raping six young girls and a boy, has said he should not have been a human being.
The Street Journal:
A 60-year-old pastor who sexually abuses children and adults for over 20 years, has been convicted of raping many members of his congregation.
Made 4 Naija:
A Pastor who allegedly tried sleeping with his Church Elder’s wife got more than he bargained for after being caught [...]
Instablog 9ja:
A 60-year-old C&S pastor who sexually abused children and adults for over 20 years, has been convicted of raping many members of his congregation.
NGG:
A Nigerian, Michael Oluronbi, a Cherubim and Seraphim pastor based in Birmingham, in the UK
Naija Diary:
Michael Oluronbi, a head pastor of a church in Birmingham, UK and his wife, Juliet Oluronbi has been arrested for defiling young female members of his congregation for the past 20 years and arranging an abortion for some of the girls that got pregnant.
Kanyi Daily:
A Cherubim and Seraphim Nigerian pastor based in the UK, Michael Oluronbi has been convicted for raping young girls over a 20-year period.
Infotrust News:
Michael Oluronbi, a Cherubim and Seraphim pastor based in Birmingham, in the UK who sexually abused children and adults for over 20 years, has been convicted of raping many members of his congregation.
Ebal's Blog:
A church pastor repeatedly raped children after "holy baths" he claimed would ward off evil.Michael Oluronbi targeted seven victims over 20 years, telling some they would fail exams or become a witch if his advances were refused.Four girls became ...
Nigerian Watch:
CHERUBIM and Seraphim clergyman Pastor Michael Oluronbi has been found guilty of 24 counts of child sexual abuse and rape by a Birmingham high court in the UK after a jury adjudged him of exploiting church members under the guise of deliverance.
AY Naija NG:
Michael Oluronbi, a 60-year-old Cherubim and Seraphim pastor situated in Birmingham, in the United Kingdom, was on Tuesday January fourteenth, indicted by a UK court for 24 counts of youngster sxual maltreatment and assault.In particular, he was seen ...
Anaedo Online:
There is this disturbing news that is spreading across the UK which is about a paedophile who has been defiling young female members of his congregation for the past 20 years and yet he is the head pastor of church in Birmingham, UK. His wife, Juliet ...
Tori News:
A pastor have been arraigned in the court for sexually abusing children and minors and his wife for aiding and abetting.
More Picks
1
US Confesses, Reveals That Its Soldiers Were Injured In Iran's Missile Attack -
Tori News,
26 mins ago
2
NYSC: Group Protests Inclusion of Skirts For Female Corps Members -
The Herald,
31 mins ago
3
Buhari hosts Members of Presidential Legal Team to Dinner -
Julia Blaise Blog,
32 mins ago
4
Iran: Khamenei To Lead Friday Prayers Amid Crash Outrage -
Silverbird TV,
37 mins ago
5
FG set to drastically reduce fuel pump price -
PM News,
51 mins ago
6
FG Committed To Sending Nigerians To Space – Onu -
My Celebrity & I,
56 mins ago
7
Bandits kill two health workers supervising polio vaccination in Zamfara -
Aderonke Bamidele Blog,
59 mins ago
8
Iran’s Supreme Leader Says Iran is Ready to Negotiate but not with the USA, Calls Donald Trump a ‘Clown’ -
Nigeria Tunes,
1 hour ago
9
Nigerians react to Davido not writing his hit song ‘FIA’ -
Aderonke Bamidele Blog,
1 hour ago
10
‘You sold my songs to individuals without my consent and didn’t pay me – Peruzzi -
Aderonke Bamidele Blog,
1 hour ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Write for Us
|
Post a Blog
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...