

News at a Glance



CSO hails Buhari, military over gains recorded in fight against insurgents Vanguard News - By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja A pro-democracy group and human rights organization, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Friday, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Nigerian military over gains recorded in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



