Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


CSOs raise concern over US travel ban on Nigeria
News photo Vanguard News  - By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja Some Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, have raised concern over the planned expansion of travel ban by the United States government under President Donald Trump, on four more African countries including Nigeria, and the others ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Babaeko Makes Bold Entry into Farming - This Day, 2 hours ago
2 Cross River rerun: Police rescue abducted corps members as INEC loses materials - Wotzup NG, 2 hours ago
3 Many escape death as fire guts hotel in Imo - GTV, 2 hours ago
4 Gunmen on rampage after engaging Policemen in gun duel for 6 hrs - Polis Online, 2 hours ago
5 Africa has potential to be biggest economic miracle, says AfDB President - NNN, 2 hours ago
6 CAN urges harmony between Christians and Muslims - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 Amotekun: Nnamdi Kanu’s Full Speech - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
8 How Femi Adesina sold his soul to Satan – Fani Kayode - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
9 Kwankwaso breaks silence on Ganduje, 2023, Supreme Court Kano verdict - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
10 CBN cautions FG on debt accumulation - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info