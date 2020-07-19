Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

CSWN Gives Aid to Victims of Armed Fulani Attacks in Southern Kaduna
News photo Online Nigeria  - Advertisement Food and other relief materials were donated to victims of the recent fulani militia attacks on Chibwob, Sabon Kaura and Kampany villages in Zangon Kataf Local Government area of Kaduna State by the Christian Solidarity Worldwide – ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

19 Persons Killed In Another Fresh Attack In Kaura LG Leadership:
19 Persons have been reportedly killed while 31 people sustained various degrees of injuries on Sunday night in another fresh Herders Attack on Kukum Daji Village of Kaura Local Government area of Kaduna. The President of the Community, Mr. Yashen ...
CSWN Gives Aid to Victims of Armed Fulani Attacks in Southern Kaduna 247 U Reports:
Food and other relief materials were donated to victims of the recent fulani militia attacks on Chibwob, Sabon Kaura and Kampany villages in Zangon Kataf Local Government area of Kaduna State by the Christian Solidarity Worldwide – Nigeria, at the ...
NDA Donates 2 Boreholes and Other Palliatives to Kaduna Communities Prompt News:
The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has donated 2 boreholes and distributed palliatives to two communities in southern Kaduna State. The donation formed part of Civil [...]
Southern Kaduna Attacks Victims Recieve CSWN Aid Authentic News Daily:
By KATO P. LADAN, Kaduna Food and other relief materials were donated to victims of the recent attacks allegedly by fulani militia on Chibwob, Sabon Kaura and Kampany villages in Zangon Kataf Local Government area of Kaduna State by the Christian ...


