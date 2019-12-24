Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Cactus plants increase biogas production tenfold in Madagascar
Energy Mix Report  - Edible and resistant to drought, the virtues of the cactus are of great ecological interest in the south of Madagascar, where the plant is used for energy.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


1 Charles Idahosa: Oshiomhole Has Embarrassed President Buhari Enough - Gist Punch, 1 hour ago
2 Cactus plants increase biogas production tenfold in Madagascar - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
3 TikTok owner denies it’s exploring selling stake in popular app - Today, 2 hours ago
4 SSS releases Dasuki after four years - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
5 Dickson Had Plans Of Joining APC But He Was Blocked By Sylva – Gov Wike - Reporters Wall, 3 hours ago
6 13 remanded in prison for murder and burning of Ondo Prophet's church - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 FG Sacks NBET Boss, Marilyn Amobi Over Alleged Abuse - Inside Business Online, 3 hours ago
8 DPR seals 9 filling stations in Sokoto - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
9 Okowa condemns attack on Jonathan - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
10 Deji Adeyanju's health reportedly worsens, flown abroad after being beaten by hoodlums - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
