Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


California confirms third case of China virus in US
The Guardian  - A patient in California's Orange County was Saturday confirmed as the third person on US soil infected with the new deadly virus that originated in China

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Igbos must work hard to get power in 2023 — Tanko Yakasai - NNN, 2 hours ago
2 Ihedioha: Gulak Speaks On Mbaka’s Prediction of Uzodinma’s Victory - Naija News, 2 hours ago
3 29 dead, 195 infected as Lassa fever spreads to 11 states – NCDC - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
4 Oshiomhole alleges INEC recruited ‘Professor of Crook’ to make Ihedioha governor - Ripples, 2 hours ago
5 Six governors, others for NEXIM South-South enlightenment campaign - Today, 2 hours ago
6 Beyonce and Jay-Z strike playful poses at the annual Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch in Los Angeles - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 2 hours ago
7 2023: Why PDP Can’t Win Election, Kicks Off Fresh Campaign – Doyin Okupe Reveals - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
8 Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu laud Airtel’s CSR initiative - NNN, 3 hours ago
9 Ize-Iyamu Hails Oshiomhole’s Leadership Qualities - Aledeh, 3 hours ago
10 Another Nigerian doctor diagnosed with Lassa Fever - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info