Captain Kuti, first Nigerian pilot to fly Boeing 747 dies at 78 Vanguard News - By Dapo Akinrefon Captain Harrison Adekunle Kuti, first Nigerian commercial pilot to fly Boeing 747 is dead. He died after a brief illness on March 28, aged 78. His death was announced by his widow Dr. Adegoriola Eni-Iyi Kuti. According to a statement ...



