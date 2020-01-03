

News at a Glance



Cardi B threatens to file for Nigerian citizenship after Donald Trump’s attack on Iran Ladun Liadi Blog - Cardi B has warned a move to Nigeria could be on the cards after President Donald Trump’s latest attack on Iran.The 27-year-old rapper took to Twitter tonight to share her thoughts on Trump ordering the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.After ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



