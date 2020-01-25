

News at a Glance



Caroline Ibharuneafe, Wishes NBA Calabar A Successful 2020 Law Week The Nigeria Lawyer - Caroline Aituaje Ibharuneafe former Treasurer and Immediate Past Vice Chairman NBA Ikeja Branch is felicitating with the Chairman, Executive and members of NBA Calabar Branch on the occasion of their Law Week. The Calabar branch of the Nigerian Bar ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



