Categories Of Martyrs In Islam – Shayk Sulaimon Amubieya
Types of martyrs in Islaam -by Ustaadh Sulaiman Amubieya (May Allaah preserve him upon goodness). Those who, on death, could be said to have died for the sake of Allaah...

2 days ago
1 Man 77 arrested For insulting President Buhari, Gov Masari, After Bandit Killed His Family - NGG, 5 hours ago
2 Buhari appoints NAICOM, NDIC board members - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
3 Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Receives Accolades For Prophecy - Black Berry Babes, 5 hours ago
4 WARNING: See What Prolonged Use Of Face Mask Can Cause - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
5 Malami lauds Nigerian media for enhancing fight against corruption - NNN, 5 hours ago
6 First Bank, Polaris Bank Bounce Back - iExclusive News, 5 hours ago
7 APC Praise Atiku Over His Advise To Buhari - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
8 How Many Seconds Can You Last?! Tanasha Donna Fires Back At Diamond Platnumz Friend - KOKO TV Nigeria, 5 hours ago
9 Another Northern traditional ruler, Emir of Kaura Namoda, dies awaiting COVID-19 test result - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Nigeria tops list in West Africa as continent records 1,754 deaths - Velox News, 6 hours ago
