

News at a Glance



Categories Of Martyrs In Islam – Shayk Sulaimon Amubieya Naija Choice - Types of martyrs in Islaam -by Ustaadh Sulaiman Amubieya (May Allaah preserve him upon goodness). Those who, on death, could be said to have died for the sake of Allaah...



News Credibility Score: 21%



