

News at a Glance



Catholic Archbishop accuses Buhari’s govt of not doing enough to help poor Nigerians Ripples Nigeria - The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, has accused the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari of not doing enough to help poor Nigerians. Kaigama made the accusation on Sunday during a Mass to mark the First 2020 Plenary meeting of ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



