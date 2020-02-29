

News at a Glance



Catholic Bishops, Parishioners Protest Killing Of Nigerians In Abuja Sahara Reporters - Dozens of Catholic faithful are currently marching on the streets of Abuja against the rising wave of insecurity and killings in Nigeria. The march, which kicked off from the National Ecumenical Center, has a large number of Catholic Bishops among ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



