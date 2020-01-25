Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Catholic catechist commits suicide, leaves behind a note
A Catholic catechist from Rongo, Migori County, Kenya on Monday mid-morning, January 20, committed suicide over claims that his elder brother was frustrating and mistreating him in their parents' homestead. Paul Ochuodho Mbogo's body was found hanging

7 hours ago
1 Babaeko Makes Bold Entry into Farming - This Day, 2 hours ago
2 Cross River rerun: Police rescue abducted corps members as INEC loses materials - Wotzup NG, 2 hours ago
3 Many escape death as fire guts hotel in Imo - GTV, 2 hours ago
4 Gunmen on rampage after engaging Policemen in gun duel for 6 hrs - Polis Online, 2 hours ago
5 Africa has potential to be biggest economic miracle, says AfDB President - NNN, 2 hours ago
6 CAN urges harmony between Christians and Muslims - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 Amotekun: Nnamdi Kanu’s Full Speech - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
8 How Femi Adesina sold his soul to Satan – Fani Kayode - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
9 Kwankwaso breaks silence on Ganduje, 2023, Supreme Court Kano verdict - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
10 CBN cautions FG on debt accumulation - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
