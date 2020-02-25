Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Catholic church opposes death penalty for kidnappers in Osun
The Guardian  - The Osun State House of Assembly yesterday held a public hearing session on a bill for a law to prohibit kidnapping, banditry, ritual killings and other related offences, and recommended death penalty for kidnappers.

2 hours ago
Naija Loaded:
Gombe State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed into law a bill for the prohibition of kidnapping, abduction of persons and other related matters. News Agency of Nigeria reports that...
Dee Reporters:
The Gombe State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed into law a bill for the prohibition of kidnapping, abduction of persons and other related matters.


