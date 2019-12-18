Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Caucasian woman and her Nigerian husband speak to LITV about how they met, rubbish claims they married for papers (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Days ago, an interracial couple's relationship was made public when sceptical Nigerians insinuated the younger Nigerian husband married the older Caucasian woman for papers (read here). The couple has now spoken to LITV to address the claims.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


