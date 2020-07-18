

Charcoal fumes suffocates 65-year-old woman and her houseboy in Anambra (graphic) Nesco Media - A 65-year-old woman identified as Obiageli Ezeuboaja, and her 12-year-old house boy known simply as Chikamso, died in their sleep after inhaling Charcoal fumes in their home in Umuchiana village, Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



