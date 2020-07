Check out then & now photos of Kate Henshaw as she marks her 49th birthday Kemi Filani Blog - Kate Henshaw, popularly known as Kate Henshaw-Nuttall born 19 July 1971 is an A-list Nollywood actress in the movie industry. In 2008, she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Below are then and now photos of Nigerian ...



News Credibility Score: 90%