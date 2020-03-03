Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Chelsea 2 – 0 Liverpool (Watch Here)
Naija Loaded  - Chelsea advanced into the FA Cup quarter-finals as Liverpool suffered their second successive defeat of this stellar season in a highly-competitive encounter at Stamford Bridge. Liverpool made seven changes to...

4 hours ago
1 Ohanaeze seeks identity of 156 passengers on index case flight - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
2 Kaduna killings, one too many — ACF - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
3 CORONAVIRUS LATEST: NCDC boss, Ihekweazu sent into 14-day self-isolation - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
4 FA Cup: Chelsea dump European Champions Liverpool out - Brila, 3 hours ago
5 Aliko Dangote donates N200m to fight #Coronavirus in Nigeria - Savid News, 3 hours ago
6 I spend over $2m on charity monthly — Father Mbaka - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
7 More Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists surrender in North East – Army - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
8 EXCLUSIVE: Buhari Taps Highly Skilled Maritime Insider As Next Director-General Of NIMASA - The Will, 3 hours ago
9 Kidnappers to die by hanging in Katsina – Police - News Diary Online, 4 hours ago
