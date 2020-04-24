

Chernobyl Diaries star, Dimitri Diatchenko dead at 52 Linda Ikeji Blog - Dimitri Diatchenko, the actor who got famous for his role in "Chernobyl Diaries" is dead at the age of 52. The actor was found dead in his home in Daytona Beach, Florida on Wednesday April 22.



