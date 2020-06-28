

News at a Glance



Chief Judge of Kogi State, Nasir Ajanah Dies In Isolation Centre. Legit 9ja - The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Nasir Ajanah is reported to have died at a covid-19 isolation centre in Abuja. He was said to have passed on at the age of 55 and it is reported that his remains will be buried in Abuja today.



