

News at a Glance



Chief Whip of Senate: U.S. Stance on Nigeria’s Religious Freedom Justifies Hate Speech Bill Lawyard - The Chief Whip of the senate says that the stance of the United States of America on Nigeria’s religious freedom justifies the hate speech bill. The sponsor of the hate speech bill in the person of Mr. Abduallahi Sabi, the chief whip of the Senate, has ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



