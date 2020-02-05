Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Chika Ike’s ‘Small Chops’ Movie Review Tops Chart
News photo EE Live  - Chika Ike‘s international award winning movie Small chops, has garnered numerous awards and nominations, haven been selected in over 15

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 North launches Security outfit – ‘Shege-Ka-Fasa’ - Nija Eye, 1 hour ago
2 Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant in New Instagram Post - My Celebrity & I, 1 hour ago
3 Governor Sanwo-Olu Welcomes LASTMA Recruits (Photos) - Naija Loaded, 1 hour ago
4 ‘118-year-old’ woman appointed special adviser in #Bayelsa - Nija Eye, 1 hour ago
5 Trump shredded the truth, I shredded his speech: Pelosi - PM News, 2 hours ago
6 ‘You Are A Snitch And Witch’ – Actress Iyabo Ojo Rips Faithia Balogun Apart On Her Birthday - Am on Point TV, 2 hours ago
7 N2trn budgets of 60 govt agencies, including CBN, Customs, NIMASA should be investigated ― NLC - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
8 #Romney announces he’ll vote to convict #Trump - Nija Eye, 2 hours ago
9 Edo government demolish popular hotel - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
10 Many killed as police invade terrorists’ camp in Kaduna - Today, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info