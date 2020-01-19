

Chikwelu Scores As Madrid Beat Bilbao; Secure First Win In Four Months Complete Sports - Super Falcons midfielder Rita Chikwelu netted his first goal for Madrid Ladies, as they beat visiting Athletic Bilbao 4-1 in the Spanish women’s Primera Iberdrola on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.



