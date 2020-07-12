Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Child Actress Susan Pwajok aka Blessing of the hit TV series “The Johnsons” is all grown up (photos)
News photo Nesco Media  - Susan Pwajok, who featured in one of the biggest TV series in Africa “The Johnsons” has been making her friends and fans fall in love with her new photos.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

More photos of child actress, Susan Pwajok aka Blessing of tv series “The Johnson” as she’s all grown up Yaba Left Online:
More photos of Nollywood actress, Susan Pwajok of popular family tv drama series, The Johnsons has hit the web and fans still can’t get enough of how far the teenager has grown.
Check out lovely photos of the 17-year-old child star, Susan Pwajok of ‘The Johnsons’ The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Susan Pwajok, a teenage Nigerian actress, model, and influencer has stunned social media as they stumble on her Instagram page.
Actress Susan Pwajok All Grown Up My Celebrity & I:
Nigerian actor and model and YouTuber, Susan Pwajok shares lovely photos of herself on social media as she is all grown up. Taking to instagram, The model is popularly known for her role as ‘Blessing’ in the TV series, ‘The Johnsons’. Photos below View ...
Check out lovely photos of the 17-year-old child star, Susan Pwajok of ‘The Johnsons’ Digest Naija:
Susan Pwajok, a teenage Nigerian actress, model, and influencer has stunned social media as they stumble on her Instagram page. She is popularly known for her role as ‘Blessing’, the little girl of the house in the popular TV series, ‘The Johnsons’.
Olajide TV:
The teen actress is one gifted and talented young girl in Nollywood. Recently she has directed attentions to her page with astonishing pictures and posts.
Lovely photos of the 17-year-old child star, Susan Pwajok of ‘The Johnsons’ Nigeria Newspaper:
Lovely photos of the 17-year-old child star, Susan Pwajok of ‘The Johnsons’


   More Picks
1 South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa Reacts To Death Of Mandela’s Daughter, Zindzi - Naija Loaded, 1 hour ago
2 Nigerian man begin search for a rich companion for his mom who is in her 60s (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 “Solid Fighter” – Anthony Joshua Hails His Compatriot Kamaru Usman - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
4 Man's body found in a bush with his legs and hands tied (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Nigeria's First Grammar School Clocks 112, See Some Interesting Historical Facts About The School - Tori News, 2 hours ago
6 Four dead as fighting resumes on Azerbaijan-Armenia border - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 New photos and video of Razaq and Shade Okoya's family as they celebrate their daughter who was made Head Girl of her school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Conoil, Smart Products, Arbico, Sovereign Trust top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist - Ripples, 3 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Pastor Chris Okotie attacks Bill Gates - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
10 King Ladi Shares Loved-Up Video With His Girlfriend, Tacha - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info