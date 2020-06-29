Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Children, grandchildren extol Bode Akindele
The Punch  - Wale Oyewale, Ibadan Children and  grandchildren of Chief Bode Akindele took turn to eulogise the late philanthropist during a service of songs held on the premises of the old Sona Breweries Compa...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Children, grandchildren extol Bode Akindele - The Punch, 6 hours ago
2 Insecurity: Current system not working, NLC tells FG - The Punch, 7 hours ago
3 DAWN gets e-device for Southwest pupils - The Nation, 7 hours ago
4 Transfer of cargoes without consignee consent unethical, NSC warns operators - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
5 Lagos, FCT, Kano top states with most virus tests - The Nation, 8 hours ago
6 How Nigerian University Student Gbadebo Richard Died Inside Machine Of Soap-making Factory In Ibadan - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
7 Khafy visits brother’s graveside, killer still unknown - Phenomenal, 10 hours ago
8 COVID-19: Oyo discharges two patients, records three fresh deaths - Ripples, 11 hours ago
9 EDO 2020 | No Kneeling Stunt will Save Oshiomhole, APC from Defeat, Vows Edo Deputy Gov - Metro Watch, 6 hours ago
10 Oshiomhole To PDP, Don’t Focus On Me, I’M Not A Candidate. - Nigeria Breaking News, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info