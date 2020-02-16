

News at a Glance



Chimamanda Adichie Is First Black Woman To Speak At A US Varsity Silverbird TV - Chimamanda Adichie, an award-winning Nigerian writer, has been reportedly named the first black woman in the world, since 41 years ago, to deliver a speech at the University of Pennsylvania. The information was confirmed by Africa Facts Zone on social ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



