News at a Glance



Chimamanda hosted Lupita to a Night of Fun & Laughter for “Americanah” | See all the Photos Bella Naija - Ahead of the adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie‘s “Americanah” into an HBO limited series, the author hosted lead actress and executive producer Lupita Nyong’o to a night of fun in Lagos. Lupita was hosted to a dinner with everyone from the ...



News Credibility Score: 81%