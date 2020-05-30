

China Media, Hong Kong Government Bristle At Trump’s Pledges Of Curbs, Sanctions Naija Olofofo - China’s state media and the government of Hong Kong lashed out on Sunday at U.S. President Donald Trump’s vow to end Hong Kong’s special status if Beijing imposes new national security laws on the city, which is bracing for fresh protests.



