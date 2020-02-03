Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

China accuses U.S. of scaremongering over coronavirus
News photo Vanguard News  - China on Monday accused the U.S. of spreading fear over a coronavirus outbreak by pulling nationals out and restricting travel instead of offering significant aid.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Turkish soldiers killed in Syrian army shelling in Idlib - Ladun Liadi Blog, 1 hour ago
2 Government drags 70,000 Kebbi farmers to court for failing to repay rice loans offered by CBN - Nigerian Watch, 1 hour ago
3 Tricycle operators protest against ban in Lagos - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Fani-Kayode claims to know identity of suspect in attempt to bomb Living Faith - Ripples, 2 hours ago
5 Barnier and Johnson clash over post-Brexit ties - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
6 Male villagers allegedly threatened to flog Kano Law School students for "teaching their wives to be disrespectful" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 I’m irrevocably committed to education sector, says Sanwo-Olu - Encomium Magazine, 2 hours ago
8 Imo INEC office on fire - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
9 UK police search homes in terror stabbing probe - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
10 China Builds Hospital For Corona Virus In 8 Days - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
